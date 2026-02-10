MP CM announces Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to Dabra stampede victim, three injured to get Rs 1 lakh each

Bhopal/Gwalior, Feb 10 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, on Tuesday, announced immediate relief measures, granting an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of the woman who died after collapsing during the 'Kalash Yatra' held on the first day of the consecration ceremony of the newly constructed Navagraha Shakti Peeth temple in Dabra town of Gwalior district.

He also sanctioned Rs 1 lakh each to three seriously injured persons and instructed that all injured receive free medical treatment.

A tragic stampede during the Kalash Yatra at the newly constructed Navgrah Shaktipeeth in Dabra town of Gwalior district, claimed one life and left several people injured on Tuesday.

The incident occurred amid a large gathering of devotees, primarily women, who had assembled near the Dabra stadium for the distribution of sacred urns (kalash) ahead of the procession.

The event formed part of the grand 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the temple, organised under the aegis of former State Home Minister Narottam Mishra and scheduled to continue until February 20.

Thousands participated, drawn by the significance of the site, touted as Asia's largest and unique Navgrah temple where planetary deities are enshrined alongside their consorts.

Apparently, the rush and pushing that ensued during the kalash distribution, a stampede broke out, leading to chaos.

However, the exact cause of the stampede is yet to be ascertained by authorities.

One woman, identified as Rati Sahu, a resident of Hanuman Colony and aged around 70 years, was crushed in the crowd and later declared dead at the hospital.

Several others, mostly women, sustained injuries, with reports indicating seven to eight affected.

Four injured persons received treatment at the Dabra Hospital, while others, including a seriously injured woman named Vimla and a minor girl, were referred to facilities in Gwalior such as Apple Hospital and Jayarogya Hospital.

One victim remains in critical condition.

Following the tragedy, family members of the deceased, enraged over the loss and blaming administrative lapses for poor crowd management, took the body from the hospital back to the event site in protest.

Gwalior Collector Ruchika Chauhan promptly visited the injured at trauma centres in private and government hospitals in Gwalior before reaching Dabra to inspect arrangements at the Navgrah Shakti Peeth.

She directed officials to ensure proper facilities and support for the affected.

In a post on social media platform X, Gwalior Collector Chauhan said: "A woman died and seven others were injured in a stampede during the distribution of urns before the Kalash Yatra at the newly constructed Navgrah Shaktipeeth in Dabra. Four of these people are undergoing treatment at Dabra Hospital, while a girl and a woman have been admitted to Apple Hospital in Gwalior."

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced prompt relief, sanctioning an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased.

He also directed Rs 1 lakh each to three seriously injured persons and ordered free medical treatment for all victims.

Police and district authorities have initiated an inquiry to determine the precise cause of the stampede, with emphasis on evaluating crowd control measures and event organisation.

