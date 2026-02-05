MP CM announces ex-gratia for anganwadi worker's family for saving 20 children from bee attack

Neemuch, Feb 5 (IANS) Respecting the courage of an Anganwadi worker -- Kanchan Bai Meghwal, who sacrificed her life to protect nearly 20 children from an aggressive swarm of bees in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district, the state government will provide a compensation of Rs 4 lakh to her family.

Read More

Kanchan Bai Meghwal, a Dalit woman, was serving as a cook at an Anganwadi centre in Ranpur village in Neemuch district.

On February 2, when she was preparing meals for the children, a massive beehive on a nearby tree triggered the attack on children playing at the Anganwadi centre.

Panic ensued as the bees surrounded the children, but Kanchan Bai Meghwal showed her courage and rushed forward, grabbing tarpaulin sheets (tirpal), mats (dari), and blankets to wrap and shield each child individually.

She deliberately positioned herself to draw the bees' fury away, ushering the children into a room.

She fought with bees until she could and collapsed.

She was rushed to a nearby health centre but was declared dead on arrival or shortly after due to the overwhelming venom.

Getting information about the tragic incident, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the brave anganwadi worker's death and announced a financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to her kin.

The Chief Minister also announced free education for all the children saved by Kanchan Bai Meghwal.

"The untimely death of Kanchan Bai Meghwal, a worker at the Anganwadi centre in Ranpur village of Neemuch district, due to bee stings is extremely tragic and heartbreaking. The state government stands with her family in this time of grief. On humanitarian grounds, I have directed that financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh be provided to Kanchan Bai Meghwal's family. The state government will also bear the expenses of her children's education," Chief Minister Yadav wrote on X.

Villagers said Kanchan Bai Meghwal's husband, Shivalal, is paralysed, and she managed both the family's expenses and the upbringing of their son and two daughters.

--IANS

pd/khz