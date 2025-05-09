MP, Chhattisgarh to experience intense weather conditions during next four days

Bhopal/Raipur, May 9 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are set to experience intense weather conditions over the next four days, with storms, rain, and thunderstorms affecting both states until May 12.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), there is an alert for strong storms, rain, and thunderstorms in almost all districts of Madhya Pradesh on Friday. Several major cities, including Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, and Gwalior, are expected to witness strong storms, with wind speeds ranging between 40 to 50 km per hour.

Chhattisgarh is also expected to experience similar gusty winds in most of the districts. The atmospheric instability is being driven by an upper air cyclonic circulation over southwest Madhya Pradesh and neighbouring areas, extending between 1.5 and 7.6 km above mean sea level.

Another upper air cyclonic circulation remains over northwest Madhya Pradesh at an altitude of 0.9 km.

Additionally, an east-west trough extends from northwest Madhya Pradesh to north Chhattisgarh across East Madhya Pradesh at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

A trough from the east-central Arabian Sea reaches the cyclonic circulation over southwest Madhya Pradesh and extends across Konkan and north Maharashtra, between 1.5 and 5.8 km above mean sea level.

Rainfall or drizzle accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is expected at isolated places in districts including Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Maihar, and Pandhurna.

A few places in Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, and Khargone districts may also experience such weather patterns.

Thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 km per hour, and hailstorms are forecast at isolated places in Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Burhanpur, Khandwa, and Khargone districts.

Similar conditions with strong winds and lightning are expected at isolated locations in Bhopal, Vidisha, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Barwani, Alirajpur, Jhabua, Dhar, Indore, Ratlam, Ujjain, Dewas, Shajapur, Agar, Mandsaur, Neemuch, Guna, Ashoknagar, Shivpuri, Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Morena, Sheopur, Singrauli, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Satna, Anuppur, Shahdol, Umaria, Dindori, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Balaghat, Panna, Damoh, Sagar, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh, Niwari, Maihar, and Pandhurna.

Local weather departments of both states have recommended avoiding travel during storms and remaining indoors when lightning is present.

--IANS

sktr/skp