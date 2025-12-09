MP cabinet unveils package for Bundelkhand roads, healthcare, new cheetah habitat

Khajuraho, Dec 9 (IANS) At the Maharaja Chhatrasal Convention Center in Khajuraho, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav chaired a cabinet meeting on Tuesday that marked a series of historic decisions aimed at accelerating development across Bundelkhand and other regions of Madhya Pradesh.

The meeting focused on industrial growth, employment generation, irrigation expansion, road construction, healthcare upgrades, and wildlife conservation.

A major highlight was the approval of a special industrial incentive package for the Maswasi Grant industrial area in Sagar.

To attract investors, land interest and annual rent have been fixed at just one rupee per square metre, with development fees payable in 20 annual instalments and maintenance charges set at Rs 8 per square metre.

The package also offers 100 per cent reimbursement of stamp and registration fees, alongside a five-year exemption from electricity charges for new units.

Large-scale industries will benefit under the Industrial Promotion Policy 2025, while MSMEs will be supported through the MSME Development Policy 2025. Cement units, however, are excluded. This package will remain effective for five years.

The cabinet also sanctioned administrative approval for the construction of a 76.68-km four-lane Sagar-Damoh road at a cost of Rs 2,059.85 crore under the Hybrid Annuity Model. Forty per cent of the expenditure will be borne by the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation, while the remaining 60 per cent will be funded through the state budget in annuities for over 15 years.

An additional Rs 323.41 crore has been earmarked for land acquisition and related works. The project will feature 13 underpasses, three major bridges, nine medium bridges, one rail overbridge, and multiple junctions.

Healthcare received a significant boost with the approval of 990 regular and 615 outsourced posts for new medical colleges in Damoh, Chhatarpur, and Budhni. Furthermore, 12 health institutions across 11 districts will be upgraded, including expansions of community health centres and civil hospitals, with 348 new posts sanctioned for Rs 27.17 crore, the cabinet decided.

Also, the cabinet on the environmental front, in principle, approved to develop the Veerangna Durgawati Tiger Reserve in Nauradehi as the state’s third cheetah habitat, complementing Kuno National Park and Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary.

Additionally, the Jhapan Nala Medium Irrigation Project in Damoh district was approved at Rs 165 crore, set to irrigate 3,600 hectares across 17 villages. Together, these decisions reflect a comprehensive vision for infrastructure, industry, healthcare, and conservation, underscoring the government’s commitment to balanced regional development.

