MP cabinet approves key infrastructure boosts ahead of Simhastha 2028

Bhopal, March 17 (IANS) In a significant decision aligned with national priorities, the Madhya Pradesh Cabinet welcomed the Union Cabinet's recent approval for constructing a four-lane highway corridor on the Badnawar-Petlawad-Thandla-Timarwani.

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Spanning 80.45 kilometres at an estimated cost of Rs 3,839 crore, this project will complete seamless four-lane connectivity from Ujjain to the Timarwani interchange on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, said Chetan Kahsyap, a cabinet colleague of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

He said the cabinet on Tuesday greenlit a series of major development projects focused on enhancing connectivity, water security, farmer welfare, and preparations for the upcoming Simhastha festival in 2028.

The upgraded road promises to cut travel time by about one hour, improve safety, and strengthen economic links between Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Maharashtra.

Chief Minister Yadav described it as a major gift from the Union government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, with completion targeted by 2027 to facilitate smooth pilgrim movement during Simhastha.

To bolster urban mobility in Ujjain, the Cabinet sanctioned a 5-kilometre, two-lane elevated corridor from Chimanganj Mandi intersection to Indore Road at Rs 945 crore. This infrastructure will aid effective crowd management and security arrangements for the grand religious event, said the minister.

On the water conservation front, an MoU was signed with the Central Government to roll out 'Jal Mahotsav' from March 8 to March 22 across villages state-wide.

The festival aims to promote water resource preservation and ensure tap water availability in every household under the Jal Jeevan Mission. In each Panchayat, two villages will be selected, with recognition for frontline workers, including valve men and other staff.

Complementing this, the 'Jal Ganga Abhiyan' will launch during the summer, building on last year's achievements of around 86,000 farm ponds, 553 Amrit Sarovars, 100,000 recharged wells, and over 3,300 rejuvenated urban water sources. The campaign will engage public representatives in every district and Gram Panchayat.

Farmer support received a major fillip with formal approval for a Rs 40 per quintal bonus on wheat procurement, raising the effective rate to Rs 625 per quintal alongside the central MSP, the minister further said.

In Rewa district, the 'Panwar Micro Irrigation Project' was cleared at Rs 228 crore to irrigate 7,530 hectares across 37 villages, pushing irrigation coverage to 92 per cent of agricultural land.

The Cabinet also approved the continuation of Public Works Department projects worth Rs 4,525 crore.

Amid discussions on gas supply stability following tensions in Iran, officials confirmed sufficient reserves in the state through ongoing coordination with oil companies.

--IANS

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