MP Cabinet approves direct elections for local bodies, introduce a Bill in upcoming Assembly session

Bhopal, Sep 9 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led Cabinet, on Tuesday, approved the proposal to conduct direct elections for urban local bodies like Nagar Palika and Nagar Parishad.

The State's Urban Affairs Minister, Kailash Vijayavargiya told that the state Cabinet has granted its approval for direct elections to ensure transparency and better functioning in local bodies in the state.

The Minister also said that the state government will bring an "ordinance" to bring more clarity and with some new reforms in the local body elections.

"The Bill will be introduced in the Assembly in the coming Winter session," he added.

Minister Vijayavargiya said that earlier there was direct election process for local bodies but the practice was stopped and indirect election process was introduced during Covid-19 in 2020-21.

"There are still two years for the local body elections in the state and therefore, people willing to contest the elections has enough time to prepare," he added.

If the ordinance to be brought in the House is passed, the Municipal Council and Nagar Palika Presidents will be elected directly by the voters, instead of Councillors.

"It was also decided in the meeting that atleast three-fourth of the Councillors must bring a no-confidence motion to remove the chairman," Minister Vijayavargiya said.

He also told that the State Cabinet has also decided to do away with (Bharat Stage) BS-I and BS-II vehicles, citing severe pollution caused by these in comparison to the latest model vehicles.

To encourage residents to dump their old BS-I and BS-II vehicles, the state government has decided to provide the benefit of a 50 per cent motor tax waiver on the purchase of new vehicles.

The state Cabinet members also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reducing the GST and passing on the benefits, especially to the MSME sector and small traders, Minister Vijayavargiya told media persons.

