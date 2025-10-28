MP: Bulls trigger boiling oil horror at Bageshwar Dham; toddler burned, vendor injured

Chhatarpur, Oct 28 (IANS) A three-year-old boy, Raghav, sustained severe burns when scalding oil accidentally poured over him after two fighting bulls rammed a samosa handcart at Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh.

The chaotic incident in Bamitha police jurisdiction also injured the female vendor, but authorities have dismissed earlier media claims of a heroic grandmother’s intervention.

Speaking to IANS, Bamitha police station in-charge and investigating officer Ashish Shrotiya clarified the sequence.

"The child was playing near the woman vendor's handcart. Suddenly, two bulls emerged from nowhere, locked horns, and charged into the cart. This toppled the cauldron, spilling boiling oil onto Raghav and the lady owner," he said.

He ruled out reports that the boy plunged headlong into the vat or that his grandmother pulled him out, suffering hand burns herself.

Raghav's father, Brijraj Vaishnav from Kishangarh in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, had brought the family -- including wife and son -- for darshan at the iconic Balaji Maharaj shrine, the office said.

Post-prayers, they paused at the bustling stall inside the temple complex, where fresh samosas sizzled amid devotional fervour.

Eyewitnesses recounted the evening turning nightmarish as the stray bulls -- common in rural temple areas -- erupted into a territorial brawl around 6 PM, scattering pilgrims and upending carts in a mini-stampede.

"Raghav's cries echoed through the chaos," Shrotiya said, identifying the injured vendor as 55-year-old Lakshmi Devi, the handcart owner, not the child's grandmother, as initially circulated.

No family member attempted a rescue from the oil; the spill occurred purely from the impact. Onlookers quickly alerted temple security, and an ambulance from the Dham's facility arrived swiftly. Both victims were rushed to Chhatarpur District Hospital's burn ward.

Contradicting earlier grim assessments, Shrotiya said, "Raghav's condition is stable and improving. He received prompt treatment; full recovery is expected soon."

Details on Lakshmi Devi's injuries remain limited, but she is under treatment.

Speaking to IANS, Roshan Dwivedi, doctor on duty at Chhatarpur district hospital, said, “The boy is out of danger; he did not suffer serious burn injuries. It does not seem he plunged into the cauldron. The woman is also treated for minor burn injuries.”

An official said that police have inspected the site, taken statements, and launched a probe into potential negligence, particularly unsecured animals amid heavy crowds.

"The bulls weren't restrained properly—likely agitated by noise," Shrotiya noted.

No arrests have been made, but enhanced safety measures, including animal control and vendor zoning, are under urgent review at the Dham.

Founded by Dhirendra Krishna Shastri (Bageshwar Baba), the site draws massive devotees for Hanuman rituals.

