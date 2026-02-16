MP Budget Session: Oppn disrupts Governor's address

Bhopal, Feb 16 (IANS) Congress-led opposition on Monday disrupted Governor Mangubhai Patel's inaugural address at the Budget Session, particularly when he highlighted the government's achievements.

Read More

The session, part of the ongoing budget proceedings, saw Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar and other Congress lawmakers interrupt sharply, referencing the devastating Indore water contamination tragedy in Bhagirathpura that has claimed dozens of lives since late December 2025.

Governor Patel began by reflecting on a one-day special session held on December 17, 2025, where legislators engaged in a 12-hour discussion and offered valuable suggestions to propel Madhya Pradesh towards a developed status. He described the nation and the state as standing at the threshold of the Amrit Kaal, an era of progress envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Governor emphasised efforts to foster a conducive environment for industry, spotlighting the successful Global Investors Summit in Bhopal. He reiterated the government's firm resolution to transform Madhya Pradesh into a two trillion dollar economy by 2047, outlining steps in infrastructure, investment, and sustainable growth.

Congress members, however, continued disrupting the Governor’s speech. Speaker Narendra Tomar intervened multiple times, appealing for decorum and reminding the opposition that all members would have ample opportunity to voice concerns and criticisms during the structured debate on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's address.

Earlier, when the session began, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar formally welcomed Governor Mangubhai Patel upon his arrival at the Assembly.

Shortly thereafter, the House began proceedings with Vande Mataram.

After the Governor’s speech, the Speaker adjourned the House for the day.

Following the Governor's address, a motion of thanks will be tabled in the House, which will be discussed by members of the ruling and opposition parties. A detailed debate on the government's policies and functioning is expected during this session.

Finance Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Jagdish Devda will present the state's general budget on February 18.

--IANS

sktr/dpb