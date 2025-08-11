MP: Broad daylight robbery at Jabalpur's bank; probe underway

Bhopal, Aug 11 (IANS) In a shocking incident, which exposed the picture of law and order in the state, a gang of five to six armed men looted a branch of ESAF Small Finance Bank in the Khitola area of Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Monday.

Masked men arrived on separate bikes, entered the bank premises and, brandishing pistols, executed the robbery in broad daylight.

The incident unfolded between 9:30 to 10 am at a branch of the Isaaf Small Finance Bank located near the National Highway in Sihora and Khitauli crossing.

Initial reports suggested the robbers stole approximately 10 kg of gold and Rs. 6 lakh cash. However, police said that the assessment of gold and cash can be more as the investigations are underway.

Following the incident, Khitauli and Sihora police teams arrived at the scene and commenced investigations.

An official said that the CCTV footage from the bank and the surrounding areas is being examined. However, the direction of the robbers' escape remains unknown.

This sensational robbery has raised serious questions about law and order in the city.

Sources said that miscreants decamped with nearly 10 kg of gold and around Rs 6 lakh in cash, though police have not confirmed the exact figures.

“A probe is being carried out, and CCTV cameras are being scanned. The exact amount of gold or cash that was robbed is not clear yet,” CSP Sihora, Aditya Singh said.

Singh added that the initial investigation is underway, adding that an extensive search has been initiated and all police stations have been alerted.

"Multiple teams have been deployed, and the accused persons will be arrested as soon as possible," Singh added.

