MP Board to announce Class 5 and 8 results tomorrow

Bhopal, March 24 (IANS) Nearly 23 lakh students across Madhya Pradesh will receive their board examination results for Classes 5 and 8 on Wednesday at 11:30 am.

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The results will be published on the Rajya Shiksha Kendra portal, where students can access their marks using their Samagra ID or the roll number allotted during the examination.

In a bid to make the process more accessible, officials have also enabled result viewing through QR codes available online. This year, the examinations were conducted on a board pattern, marking a significant step in standardising assessments for younger students.

According to official figures, 12.76 lakh students appeared for the Class 5 exams, while 10.92 lakh students sat for the Class 8 exams.

The examinations were held between 20 February and 28 February, covering schools across the state.

To ensure smooth evaluation, 322 centres were designated as valuation hubs, where nearly 1.10 lakh teachers were engaged in checking answer sheets.

The scale of the exercise underscores the state’s commitment to transparency and efficiency in the assessment process.

Education officials emphasised that the digital integration—through Samagra IDs, roll numbers, and QR codes—was designed to reduce delays and make results easily accessible to students and parents alike.

The Madhya Pradesh government has been steadily working to strengthen its school education system, and the board-style examinations for Classes 5 and 8 are seen as a step toward aligning early education with higher academic standards.

The move also aims to instil a sense of seriousness about academics from a younger age, while ensuring accountability in teaching and evaluation.

As the results go live, lakhs of families across the state will log in to check their children's performance.

For many, this marks not just an academic milestone but also a reflection of the evolving education framework in Madhya Pradesh.

With such a massive exercise involving millions of students, thousands of teachers, and hundreds of centres, the announcement on Wednesday will be one of the largest educational events in the state this year.

--IANS

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