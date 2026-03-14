MP: Black marketing of LPG cylinders continues, govt says adequate stock

Bhopal, March 14 (IANS) Amid supply constraints caused by the West Asia conflict, black marketing and hoarding of LPG cylinders continues coming from various parts of Madhya Pradesh.

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The officials of Madhya Pradesh's Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Protection department conducted raids at 11 locations across the state, resulting in the seizure of 228 LPG cylinders and the registration of three legal cases on Saturday.

It was shared during a review meeting focused on assessing the potential impact on the state arising from geopolitical developments in West Asia and the prevailing situation in Middle Eastern countries held in the presence of State Food and Civil Supplies Minister Govind Singh Rajput.

State Nodal Officer for oil companies, Ajay Srivastava, shared in the review meeting that "there is an adequate stock of gas cylinders available in the state, with sufficient inventory present at the 11 bottling plants and distributors' warehouses".

"While some inconvenience was previously experienced due to an excessive load on the servers -- caused by anxious consumers booking an unusually high number of gas cylinders, however, this issue has since been resolved," he said.

Srivastava added that domestic consumers are requested to book their next refill 25 days after receiving their previous one.

"The country's refineries are operating at high capacity, and crude oil supplies are being secured from sources other than West Asia as well. The supply of petrol, diesel, domestic PNG, and CNG will also continue uninterrupted and without any cuts," he said in a statement.

During the meeting, Additional Chief Secretary (food and Civil Supply department), Rashmi Arun Shami, issued instructions to take necessary measures to ensure the timely availability of gas cylinders for domestic consumers and to maintain the smooth functioning of the distribution system through various agencies.

Representatives of the oil companies were also directed to ensure a regular supply of LPG across all districts of the state.

The meeting also included a review of the operations of gas agencies, the timeliness of cylinder distribution, and the status of complaints received from consumers.

--IANS

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