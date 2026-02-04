MP BJP’s campaign on Budget and VB-G Ram G Bill reviewed

Bhopal, Feb 4 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national general secretary (organisation), B. L. Santhosh, on Wednesday arrived in Bhopal, and held a meeting with state party leaders looking after the ongoing awareness campaign on the Union Budget and VB-G Ram G- Bill.

Upon reaching the state party headwaters in Bhopal, B L Santhosh received a warm welcome from the party state party workers and office bearers, including state in-charge Mahendra Singh.

“BJP national general secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh addressed a working meeting of the budget awareness campaign and the state team of VB-Ramji at the BJP state office on Wednesday.

The party's state in-charge, Mahendra Singh, was also present at the meeting,” according to Madhya Pradesh BJP media cell.

Before chairing the crucial meeting, B L Santhosh visited a private hospital to inquire about the health of former Madhya Pradesh (organisational) general secretary Hitanand Sharma’s mother.

Hitanand Sharma's mother is seriously ill and is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bhopal, and B L Santosh’s visit to the hospital is being viewed as a positive message within the organisation.

Notably, Hitanand Sharma, who served as state general secretary (organisation) for over four years, has been transferred back into the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) organisation.

He has been transferred as the head of the RSS’ Boudhik Prokosht’ regional office in Jabalpur. He was given the responsibility of the RSS in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The decision was taken during an RSS meeting held in Indore a few days ago, sources told IANS.

Sharma, who was associated with Vidya Bharti for a long time, was first appointed as co-organisational general secretary of the state BJP in 2020, when Suhas Bhagat was the organisational general secretary.

Along with Sharma, the RSS made three other appointments: Surendra Mishra, a pracharak, was shifted to the Purv Sainik Seva Parishad; Mukesh Tyagi, another pracharak, was appointed in the Grahak Panchayat; and Brijkishore Bhargava was made the regional Gau Seva chief.

