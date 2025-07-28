MP BJP chief holds meetings with party MLAs on 1st day of monsoon session

Bhopal, July 28 (IANS) Newly elected state BJP chief Hemant Khandelwal held a closed-door meeting with party MLAs on the first day of the Monsoon session of Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday.

The meeting was held after the House was adjourned following customary tribute paying to the victims of the Ahmedabad plane crash, the Pahalgam terror attack and other prominent personalities who passed away recently.

The legislators from the ruling BJP, who attended the closed-door meeting chaired by Khandelwal, maintained silence about the outcome of the meeting.

However, sources said that BJP MLAs, who have raised questions on issues about their respective assembly constituencies, were called for a meeting.

BJP MLAs have been asked to remain soft while raising questions against the government in the House, sources told IANS.

According to Principal Secretary AP Singh, the Assembly Secretariat has received a total of 3,377 questions - 1,718 starred and 1,659 unstarred - many submitted online, reflecting increased digital engagement by legislators.

In addition, members have filed 226 call attention motions, one adjournment motion, 23 private resolutions, 65 Zero Hour notices, and a Single Rule 139 notice.

Sources also said that several BJP MLAs have raised important issues, including incomplete projects, law and order, roads, issues related to farmers, and are likely to express disappointment during the session.

“Therefore, to avoid any embarrassing situation from its own MLAs, the state BJP leadership stepped up to manage the situation,” a couple of BJP leaders who spoke to IANS said on anonymity.

BJP's organisational leaders, and state party unit chief Khandelwal, who is MLA from Betul, will also be attending a meeting at the Chief Minister's residence on Tuesday.

The monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly started on July 28 and will continue through August 8.

With a packed 12-day session comprising 10 sittings, the session is poised to witness pointed debates on pressing issues as the opposition prepares to challenge the government over the power crisis, rising inflation, transfer policies, and farmers’ grievances, including fertiliser shortage in various parts of the state.

--IANS

pd/dan