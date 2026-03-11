MP: Bhopal’s Gram Panchayat receives award from Centre under Jal Jeevan Mission​

New Delhi/Bhopal, March 11 (IANS) Union Minister for Jal Shakti C.R. Paatil felicitated Dharmendra Maran, Sarpanch of Gram Panchayat Mugaliya Haat in Bhopal district, with the ‘Outstanding Water Leadership Sarpanch Award’ in New Delhi on Wednesday.​

The award was presented in recognition of his exemplary work in the successful implementation, efficient operation and maintenance of the tap water scheme under the Jal Jeevan Mission, according to the Madhya Pradesh government.​

Gram Panchayat Mugaliya Haat implemented the tap water scheme with systematic management and strong community participation. In recognition of these efforts, he was honoured at the ceremony with a citation and commendation.​

The Ministry of Jal Shakti honoured selected public representatives and members of women’s self-help groups from different states for their outstanding work under the Jal Jeevan Mission, based on prescribed selection criteria.​

Principal Secretary of the Public Health Engineering Department of Madhya Pradesh, P. Narhari, shared that the state is strengthening community-based management systems to ensure the long-term, effective operation of drinking water schemes in rural areas.​

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister expressed happiness over the achievement and said the state government is giving special attention not only to providing safe drinking water to every household in rural areas but also to ensuring effective operation of these schemes.​

“The honour received by Sarpanch Dharmendra Maran of Gram Panchayat Mugaliya Haat is a matter of pride for Madhya Pradesh and will serve as an inspiration for other Gram Panchayats in the state. Community participation at the village level is sustainably strengthening water management,” he said.​

Public Health Engineering Minister Sampatiya Uikey also congratulated the villagers on this achievement. ​

“Active participation of Gram Panchayats and local public representatives is being encouraged for the successful operation and maintenance of tap water schemes across the state,” Uikey said.​

