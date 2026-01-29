MP: Beating retreat today, only state in India to organise the event

Bhopal, Jan 29 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh will bring its Republic Day festivities to a ceremonial close today with the traditional Beating the Retreat ceremony at Lal Parade Ground in Jahangirabad, Bhopal.

The event is scheduled to begin at 4.30 p.m. with Governor Mangubhai Patel attending as the chief guest.

This grand military tradition, steeped in history, is uniquely observed in the state capital alongside the national ceremony in New Delhi.

Madhya Pradesh stands alone among Indian states in organising an official Beating the Retreat event annually on January 29, mirroring the national observance and underscoring the state's commitment to preserving cultural and military heritage.

The ceremony traces its roots to ancient battlefield practices where, at sunset, a bugle call signalled the end of hostilities. Soldiers would then lay down their weapons, withdraw from combat, and lower flags and standards as they returned to camp.

Over centuries, this evolved into a formalised spectacle blending discipline, music, and symbolism. In contemporary India, Beating the Retreat signifies the formal conclusion of Republic Day celebrations held every year on January 26.

Performed in the evening as the sun sets, the program features stirring renditions of patriotic songs, folk melodies, Indian classical compositions, and popular tunes performed by massed bands.

The highlight arrives with the iconic Retreat tune played by buglers, accompanied by the lowering of the national flag amid an atmosphere charged with patriotism and pride. The event serves as a poignant reminder of national unity, military valour, and cultural dignity on the third day of Republic Day observances.

Spectators witness synchronised performances that evoke both solemnity and celebration, with bands delivering precise and emotive music under the open sky.

Held exclusively in Bhopal and Delhi, this ceremony distinguishes Madhya Pradesh's Republic Day calendar, drawing crowds to Lal Parade Ground for an evening of reflection and inspiration.

As Governor Patel presides over the ceremony, the proceedings reinforce the state's role in upholding traditions that honour India's armed forces and shared heritage.

With its blend of historical significance and vibrant musical display, the Beating the Retreat in Bhopal continues to captivate audiences, marking a dignified end to the nation's premier patriotic festival while fostering a deep sense of collective identity and respect for those who serve.

--IANS

pd/sktr/skp