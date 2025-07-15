MP: Balaghat youth rescued after being swept in flooded Wainganga river

Balaghat, July 15 (IANS) A gripping rescue operation in Balaghat, Madhya Pradesh, saved the life of 26-year-old Bhanu Pratap Dhupe on Tuesday, after he was swept nearly 100 meters downstream in the flooded Wainganga river.

The incident took place around 2 pm near a small bridge, where Bhanu and two friends had gone fishing despite dangerously high water levels triggered by seasonal rains.

According to police officials, Bhanu was using a fishing hook when he hooked a large fish that dragged both the rod and the youth into the fast-moving current.

Carried downstream, Bhanu managed to latch onto bushes in the middle of the river, where he remained stuck, his face barely visible from the shore, while shouting for help.

Speaking to IANS, Kotwali police station in-charge Vijay Rajput said Bhanu had lost his footing while trying to tug a big fish, leading to his fall into the river.

“He was lucky to survive as the current was very strong due to torrential rain,” Rajput added.

Rescue efforts began immediately after the police received information. Officers from Kotwali police station, joined by the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF), arrived on site, but struggled to reach Bhanu due to the violent current and poor visibility.

Initial attempts using safety gear and a rescue boat failed. After evaluating the conditions, the team threw a rope from a nearby bridge.

While the first attempt was unsuccessful, Bhanu managed to hold onto the rope on the second try and was safely pulled ashore.

The entire operation lasted approximately 90 minutes, involving coordinated efforts from police, SDERF personnel, and civil defence volunteers.

Locals who gathered at the site described the situation as tense and emotionally charged.

“A drowning man clutching at a straw” - an old adage - felt strikingly relevant, as Bhanu’s grip on the bush was the only thing keeping him alive until help arrived.

SDERF in-charge Shyam Singh Dhurve led the rescue along with officers Ghanshyam Sonkar, Karan Singh, Vishal Rajak, Vishesh Kutrahe, Yogesh Baghel, Hiralal Tekam, Parasram, Devendra Gedam and civil defence member Vishal Rahangdale.

Authorities have once again urged residents to avoid fishing or recreational activity near flooded rivers and streams.

“Despite repeated public warnings, such incidents continue to occur, often with life-threatening consequences,” police officer Rajput said.

