MP Assembly special session debates 'Viksit Madhya Pradesh @2047' vision

Bhopal, Dec 17 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly convened a one-day special session on Wednesday to mark the 69th anniversary of its first sitting and deliberated on transforming the state into a developed, self-reliant, and prosperous entity by 2047, aligning with the national 'Viksit Bharat' goal.

The proceedings commenced with a condolence meeting, paying tributes to former state Lok Sabha Speaker Shivraj V. Patil, former Mizoram Governor Swaraj Kaushal, former Lok Sabha member Dr Ramvilas Vedanti, and four bomb disposal squad personnel who tragically died in a road accident on National Highway 44 on December 10.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav prayed to Baba Mahakal for peace to the departed souls, while Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar also expressed condolences.

Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar highlighted the session's significance, noting it as the fourth special sitting in the Assembly's history -- previous ones marking the 50th anniversary of Independence, state bifurcation with Chhattisgarh, and one in 2015 under former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

He emphasised the need for constructive bipartisan discussions on 'Madhya Pradesh Vision 2047' amid the technology era, where artificial intelligence poses challenges across sectors.

Tomar urged MLAs to focus on dynamic development for the state's eight crore people over the next 25 years.

Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav presented and moved a resolution to make Madhya Pradesh developed, self-reliant, and prosperous, which was unanimously passed.

CM Yadav reflected on his government's two-year milestones, including eradicating Naxalism ("bidding farewell to the Lal Salam" on December 11), destroying illegal arms factories, and decisions to establish metropolitan cities in Indore, Jabalpur, and Gwalior.

He announced the launch of public transport services from April 2026 and praised investments worth lakhs of crores.

Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar welcomed the vision discussion but questioned the government's intent, demanding guarantees on manifesto promises like 24-hour electricity, household water supply, Rs 3,000 monthly aid under the Ladli Behna scheme, full labour wages, and preventing MSME closures.

He also sought clarity on reducing state debt and increasing revenue, besides calling for longer sessions and live-streaming.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya advocated positive deliberations on Madhya Pradesh's role in India's 2047 development, crediting past leaders like Digvijaya Singh (for IIM Indore), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Ladli Behna and Mahakal Lok), and Kamal Nath, while highlighting CM Yadav's achievements in investments and infrastructure.

Speaker Tomar has allocated seven hours for the debate for the day-long special session.

On the occasion of the one-day special session of the Legislative Assembly, Governor Mangubhai Patel inaugurated a photo exhibition based on Madhya Pradesh's development journey, achievements of two years, and Viksit Bharat: @ 2047 in the Assembly premises.

This exhibition features rare and memorable photographs chronicling the seven-decade-long journey of the Legislative Assembly, which narrate the story of the state's democratic evolution, the aspirations of its people, and its historic decisions.

Vijayvargiya posted on his X handle, “… it offers a compelling glimpse into the government's public welfare schemes and developmental initiatives, which stand as testimony to how democracy, through service, dedication, and progress, continues to enrich the lives of the people.”

--IANS

sktr/dpb