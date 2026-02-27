MP Assembly session adjourned sine die

Bhopal, Feb 27 (IANS) The Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly was adjourned sine die on Friday ahead of schedule till March 6, bringing an eventful Budget Session to a close after weeks of heated debates, Opposition protests, and key announcements on development and governance.

The session also saw dramatic moments, including Congress MLA Babu Jandel from Sheopur performing a prolonged headstand before the Gandhi statue as a Gandhian Satyagraha against claimed political harassment via 15 FIRs, including recent ones tied to cow protection advocacy and a 'Lord Shiva Baraat' procession.

Congress members Sohan Balmiki and Pankaj Upadhyay also raised the issue during 'Zero Hour' but the Speaker said the matter would be forwarded to the department concerned, to which the members of the Congress staged a walk-out.

On the final day during Question Hour, Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya announced stringent measures against illegal colonies.

Responding to Sidhi MLA Reeti Pathak, he said strict regulations would be enforced statewide within three months to curb unauthorised developments.

He also confirmed approval of about Rs 7 crore for demolishing Sidhi's old bus stand and building a new shopping complex, with delays due to tender processes but assured commencement in coming months.

Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar presided over the adjournment after completing the agenda.

The session opened on February 16 with Governor Mangubhai C Patel's address, which was marred by uproar from Congress MLAs protesting deaths in Indore due to contaminated water supply and other public health lapses.

During the ten sittings, discussions often turned contentious on various issues. The main Opposition Congress also moved 'adjournment motion' on Bhagirthapura (Indore) water contamination tragedy in Indore but the Speaker decline to admit it.

Opposition Leader Umang Singhar and colleagues staged symbolic protests outside with empty piggy banks to criticize alleged fiscal mismanagement and rising debt from borrowings.

Despite disruptions, the House moved forward with the Motion of Thanks and the presentation of the 2026-27 state budget on February 18 by Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda.

The budget, boasting a record outlay of Rs 4.38 lakh crore, emphasized women-centric initiatives with Rs 1.27 lakh crore earmarked for schemes like support for Self-Help Groups and Ujjwala Yojana.

No new taxes were introduced, while major allocations covered Rs 17,350 crore for infrastructure including Metro Rail expansion, Rs 2,055 crore for tourism under Tirth Darshan Yojana, and Rs 3,600 crore for preparations toward the 2028 Simhastha Kumbh in Ujjain.

Health infrastructure received focus with advanced facilities for cancer and cardiac care in medical colleges, plus nutritional additions like free milk in Mid-Day Meals.

Farmer welfare featured through district-level food processing units and industrial push for job creation.

