MP Assembly Budget session from tomorrow

Bhopal, Feb 15 (IANS) The political atmosphere in Madhya Pradesh has grown markedly intense as the state Assembly prepares for its crucial Budget session which will start from Monday.

With the government expected to table a substantial Budget of more than Rs 4 crore for the financial year 2026-27 probably on February 18, both the ruling coalition and the opposition are sharpening their strategies to scrutinise every aspect of governance and fiscal planning.

With 19 sittings, the session will conclude on March 6. The session will formally open with the Governor's address, which traditionally outlines the government's achievements and future roadmap.

Immediately afterwards, the finance minister is scheduled to present the budget for 2026-27, detailing revenue projections, expenditure allocations, and new policy initiatives.

Given the sheer number of questions and motions already on the table, the coming weeks in the Vidhan Sabha are expected to witness lively exchanges, pointed interrogations, and possibly sharp confrontations between the treasury benches and the opposition.

In the run-up to the session, members of the Legislative Assembly have submitted an unprecedented volume of questions, signalling a determination to hold the administration accountable on a wide range of issues.

The Assembly Secretariat has so far received a total of 3,478 questions from MLAs across party lines.

Of these, 2,253 were filed through the online portal, reflecting the increasing adoption of digital processes, while the remaining 1,225 arrived via traditional offline methods.

The questions are evenly split between formats: 1,750 are starred, requiring direct oral replies from ministers in the house, and 1,728 are unstarred, to be answered in writing on the record.

Beyond questions, the opposition has stepped up pressure with additional procedural tools.

Notices for as many as 192 call attention motions have been submitted, enabling lawmakers to spotlight urgent public concerns and demand immediate government responses.

Furthermore, eight adjournment motions have been moved by the opposition benches. These motions, if admitted, are likely to trigger prolonged and heated debates on critical matters, potentially stalling regular proceedings and drawing public attention to alleged administrative lapses or policy failures.

The issues raised both local and state-wide concerns. Many MLAs have highlighted problems specific to their constituencies, such as inadequate infrastructure, delays in welfare schemes, water scarcity, and law-and-order challenges.

At the same time, broader questions address statewide priorities including industrial development, agricultural support, education reforms, health services, and fiscal management amid rising expenditure demands.

