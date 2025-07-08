MP: Asia's oldest elephant dies at Panna Tiger Reserve

Panna, July 9 (IANS) Vatsala, the Asia's oldest female elephant, who earned names -- Dadi Maa, Nani Maa in her life journey of more than 100 years from Kerala to Madhya Pradesh, died at the Panna Tiger Reserve (PTR) on Tuesday.

The oldest and most beloved elephant of Panna, who suffered multiple organ failure and was under observation of the veterinarians, took her last breath, a senior forest official told IANS.

With her death, a chapter of love, legacy, and wildlife dedication came to an end.

Known affectionately as 'Dadi' and 'Dai Maa' among forest staff and wildlife lovers, Vatsala was more than 100-years-old and had been battling illness for a long time.

Vatsala was more than just an elephant.

She was an institution within the Panna Tiger Reserve (PTR).

Famous for her maternal instincts, she became a lifelong caregiver to elephant calves and even served as a midwife, assisting in the birth of new members of the elephant herd.

She spent her final days at Hinauta camp, where she was lovingly cared for by forest staff.

Upon her death, PTR Field Director Anjana Suchita Tirkey, Deputy Director Mohit Sood, and wildlife veterinarian Sanjeev Gupta rushed to the site.

Her last rites were conducted with solemn respect at the camp.

Born in the Nilambur forests of Kerala, Vatsala began her journey as a working elephant in the timber trade.

In 1971, she was brought to Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh and later transferred to the Panna Tiger Reserve in 1993.

For a decade, she played a critical role in tracking tigers in PTR, contributing significantly towards conservation efforts.

She retired in 2003, but her work never truly stopped.

She dedicated her remaining years to nurturing younger elephants, offering warmth and companionship rarely seen in the animal kingdom.

Vatsala was tourist favourite and undoubtedly, she was acknowledged the pride of Panna.

She was a key attraction for domestic and international tourists alike.

Her gentle nature, iconic presence, and emotional bond with caretakers made her a symbol of PTR's commitment to ethical wildlife care.

Several tourists, who had fond memories during their visit to PTR and especially with Vatsala, shared those moments on social media along with video and photographs with her.

Vatsala's passing away marks a profound loss—not just to Panna Tiger Reserve, but to India's conservation community at large.

BJP MP from Panna Assembly constituency in Chhatarpur district, Brijendra Patap Singh, expressed his condolences on Vatsala's demise, saying that her dignity and affection were embedded in Panna Tiger Reserve.

"The demise of the world's oldest elephant 'Vatsala', who had travelled a glorious journey of wildlife nearly for more than 100 years, is an emotional moment for the people of Panna," Singh wrote on X.

