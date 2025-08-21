MP: Ancient coins discovered during temple construction in Morena

Bhopal, Aug 21 (IANS) A remarkable archaeological find has stirred excitement in Sagoriyapura village of Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, where more than 50 ancient coins - believed to be made of silver and brass-like alloys - were unearthed during temple construction work on Wednesday evening.

The discovery occurred under the jurisdiction of Pahargarh police station, where soil was being transported to fill the foundation of a new Hanuman temple.

The soil came from the premises of an old house owned by former village sarpanch Santoshi Lal Dhakad. As the JCB operator began unloading the soil at the temple site, he noticed a glint of metal—revealing a cache of coins buried within.

Local police and officials from the Revenue Department were promptly informed and arrived at the scene to secure the coins.

Initial examination revealed that the coins bore inscriptions in Persian, suggesting they may date back to a medieval or Mughal-era period. Experts are now being consulted to authenticate the coins and determine their historical significance. According to eyewitnesses and local accounts, the coins were found in a section of land believed to be part of an ancestral settlement.

Dhakad confirmed that the soil was taken from a plot that had belonged to his forefathers and had not been excavated in decades.

“We were simply trying to prepare the foundation for the temple. No one expected something like this,” he said. T

he discovery has sparked curiosity and speculation among villagers, many of whom gathered at the site to witness the rare find. While police have officially seized around 20 to 25 coins so far, locals claim the total number may be closer to 50 or 60.

Authorities are now investigating whether more coins or artefacts remain buried in the area.

Speaking to IANS, Umesh Chandra Mishra, Sub-divisional police officer, said, “We have informed the Archaeological Survey of India and other relevant departments. The coins will be examined for their origin, composition, and historical context.”

The incident has quickly become the talk of the region, with many residents viewing the coins as a potential link to the area’s forgotten past.

Whether the find leads to a broader excavation or historical recognition remains to be seen, but for now, Sagoriyapura village stands at the centre of a story that blends faith, heritage, and mystery.

--IANS

sktr/dan