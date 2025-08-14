MP: All major services to be now available on '112' across the state

Bhopal, Aug 14 (IANS) All major services across Madhya Pradesh will be available on the service number 112 from August 15 onwards, an official said on Thursday.

The official include Police (100), Health/Ambulance (108), Fire (101), Women’s Helpline (1090), Cybercrime (1930), Railway Assistance (139), Highway Accident Response (1099), Natural Disaster (1079), and Women & Child Helplines (181, 1098) will now be accessible through a single number, 112.

Lunching, the "Dial 112" service, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday recalled the services of "Dial 100", India's first centralised, state-wide police emergency response service in 2015.

'Dial 100', which became a key tool of safety in crime cases, set a new benchmark in public safety by providing quick, technology-enabled assistance in both urban and rural areas.

The service was later adopted by several states, including Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi.

‘Dial 112’ service was launched by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Kailash Makwana on the eve of Independence Day.

On this occasion, addressing a gathering of police officials at Bhopal's Kushabhau Thakre Convention Centre, Yadav expressed his belief that the "Dial 112" emergency services will serve the purpose.

With this, all emergency services would now be controlled or monitored from one control room under the supervision of the Madhya Pradesh Police, and departments would be alerted based on services demanded from users.

"Now with new technology and advanced services, Dial 112 will be more reliable and accurate. I believe that this service will serve the people more effectively and transparently," said the Chief Minister.

He said that the Madhya Pradesh government is planning to give control of CCTV cameras installed in civil departments to the police, which will help the police, judiciary and other departments in many ways.

"The state government stands with the state Police. They take every step for the betterment of the citizen. We have already announced to increase in recruitment in the Police Department. Congratulations and best wishes to the state police for the launch of 'Dial 112' emergency service," Yadav said.

