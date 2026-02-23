MP: 3 killed, 7 injured in Narsinghpur road accident ​

Narsinghpur, Feb 23 (IANS) A tragic road accident claimed three lives in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday. A pick-up truck carrying labourers overturned, resulting in three deaths and severe injuries to seven others. ​

The incident took place around 11 am in the Barman police station area, along the National Highway. ​

According to police officials, all the victims were daily wage labourers residing in Surla Khapa village of neighbouring Chhindwara district. They were travelling in a pick-up truck to reach their workplace for road construction activities in Narsinghpur district. The group had set out early to join ongoing infrastructure work on the highway stretch. ​

Sandeep Bhuria, Additional Superintendent of Police in Narsinghpur, provided details to IANS. He confirmed that two people died instantly at the accident site due to the impact of the vehicle turning turtle on Monday morning at around 11 am. ​

The third victim succumbed to injuries while receiving medical treatment en route to or at the hospital.

​The remaining seven injured individuals were rushed to nearby medical facilities, where they are currently under intensive supervision and treatment. Their conditions are being closely monitored by doctors.

​The pick-up truck flipped over for reasons that remain under scrutiny. Preliminary observations suggest possible factors such as over-speeding, overloading beyond capacity, or sudden loss of control on the highway, though nothing has been officially concluded yet.

​Such vehicles often carry more passengers than permitted when transporting workers to distant sites, increasing risks on busy national routes.

​An FIR has been registered at the Barman police station based on the initial complaint and eyewitness accounts.

​Authorities have launched a thorough investigation to determine the exact cause of the mishap. This includes examining the vehicle's mechanical condition, the driver's actions, and any external factors contributing to the overturning. ​

Police teams are collecting statements from survivors, local residents near the scene, and others who may have witnessed the event. ​

Road accidents involving labourers travelling in open or overloaded vehicles continue to highlight safety concerns in Madhya Pradesh.

​Poor road conditions in some stretches, combined with long working hours and contractors' inadequate transport arrangements, often lead to such tragedies.​

