MP: 2 dead as tunnel collapses near Mhow

Bhopal, June 25 (IANS) Two workers lost their lives on Wednesday when a section of an under-construction tunnel collapsed near Choral on the Indore-Ichhapur National Highway, officials said.

The incident occurred around 4 a.m. at Tunnel Number 3, the part of a major infrastructure project, aimed at improving connectivity between Indore and Khandwa.

Speaking to IANS, Deputy Superintendent of Police Umakant Choudhary said, "Persistent heavy rainfall loosened the surrounding soil and triggered the collapse. It caused the outer face of the tunnel to give way. One worker died on the spot, while the other succumbed to injuries in a hospital."

The official also added, "A MERG report has been filed, and we will investigate the matter once the post-mortem reports are received. The investigation will focus on whether safety protocols were adequately followed, especially given the ongoing monsoon season, which often heightens the risk of such accidents."

The deceased have been identified as Vikas Rai, 29, a native of Jhonka Vermasia in Jharkhand's Giridih district, and Lalji Kaul, a resident of Singrauli in Madhya Pradesh.

"Both workers were reportedly staying in a labour camp near the construction site," the officer added.

Rai died on the spot after being buried under debris, while Kaul was initially admitted to a private hospital in Mhow and later referred to the Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

Officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the local administration rushed to the site to oversee rescue operations and assess the structural integrity of the remaining tunnel sections.

The tunnel, being constructed by a Hyderabad-based private firm, is part of a 4.1-km stretch designed to reduce travel time and improve road safety by minimising sharp turns along the highway.

Both ends of the tunnel had recently been cleared, and strengthening work was underway.

The tunnel was scheduled to open for traffic in June 2026.

This incident has reignited concerns over construction safety in the region.

A few days earlier, a similar tragedy occurred in Jhabua district, where the roof of an under-construction cinema hall collapsed, killing two workers and injuring three others.

That project was reportedly being carried out without proper permissions, raising questions about regulatory oversight and enforcement.

