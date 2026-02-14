Movement curbs imposed within 5 km of international border in J&K’s Kathua district

Jammu, Feb 14 (IANS) To safeguard the lives of villagers living close to the international border from cross-border firing, the District Magistrate in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Saturday imposed restrictions on movement within five km of the international border.

An order issued by Rajesh Sharma, District Magistrate Kathua, said on Saturday, “Whereas, the security situation in the border areas has become sensitive and there is a possibility for cross-border firing at any time. The movement in border areas is required to be restricted to ensure the utmost safety of the villagers and prevent any anti-national activities."

Sharma further said that to check these kinds of activities in the border areas, "I am satisfied that there are sufficient grounds for proceedings under section 163 BNSS for immediate prevention of danger to human life and disturbance to public tranquility, and it is necessary to impose restrictions to restrict unnecessary movement in border areas."

“Now, therefore, I, Rajesh Sharma, JKAS, District Magistrate, Kathua in exercise of the powers vested in me under Section 163 BNSS, do hereby restrict unnecessary movement in the border area in a strip of 5 Km from the International Border in Area of Responsibility of the Unit i.e. from BOP (Border Outpost) Paharpur forward to BOP (Border Outpost) Karol Krishna between. Moreover, movement of heavy vehicles, including trucks, tippers and multi-axle vehicles is prohibited on the old Samba-Kathua road from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

He said the order shall come into force from Saturday and shall remain in force for a period of Sixty Days from the date of its issuance or if rescinded, whichever is earlier.

“Since it is not possible to serve prior notice of this order, it is as such being issued ex parte and addressed to the public in general. Any violation of this order shall invite punitive action under Section 223 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita”, the order said.

It must be mentioned that during tension on the international border in J&K, restrictions are imposed in areas very close to the border so that civilians living in these areas don’t become victims of Pakistan’s shelling/firing.

--IANS

sq/skp