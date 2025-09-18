MoU with Cambridge a new phase of world-class education: Maha CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, Sep 18 (IANS) Maharashtra School Education Department and Cambridge University Press and Assessment India on Thursday signed MoU to improve the effectiveness and quality of education and training of teachers in the state.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who said Maharashtra has a large number of students and teachers and Cambridge University Press and Assessment India has the expertise. He expressed confidence that the MoU between the two will be a new milestone in achieving world-class school education in the state.

CM Fadnavis said that Maharashtra has started its journey towards the opportunity given by the Prime Minister to students to get international standard education after the National Education Policy.

With this MoU, the expertise of Cambridge and the education sector of the state will come together to provide such education to students. This MoU will make that journey more fruitful. Stating that Cambridge is the biggest name in the field of education, he said that the students of the state will benefit greatly from the good practices developed by Cambridge in the field of education.

“Today, we have signed the MoU , however, this is the first step and there is still a long journey ahead. We will be partners with Cambridge in this journey. I will personally monitor the implementation of this MoU,” he added.

The minister of state for school education Dr Pankaj Bhoyar asserted that MoU with Cambridge is a historic step in school education.

“Maharashtra is continuously setting new benchmarks in state administration, infrastructure and innovative initiatives. The MoU is a step towards world-class standards in school education. The MoU will shape the future of students and provide direction to the new generation of innovative and leadership-minded youth.”

Minister Bhoyar said this knowledge partnership will take up climate education, curriculum improvement, provision of library and educational resources, teacher capacity building and open schooling initiatives. He also clarified that this campaign is not limited to improving marks but is also aimed at providing students with confidence, skills and global readiness.

“Maharashtra will lead the country in the field of education in the vision of Viksit Bharat as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he remarked.

According to the government release, the MoU was signed it is necessary to focus on the continuous professional development of teachers under the New Education Policy. It will help improve the quality of teachers and the educational outcomes of students.

All schools from rural and urban areas will benefit from international standard methods and students will be equipped in emerging areas such as climate education and digital skills. This will lead to effective implementation of the National Education Policy and make Maharashtra's education system more inclusive, quality and in line with global standards.

