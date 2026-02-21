Most disgraceful conduct: JD(U) slams Youth Congress workers’ shirtless protest at AI Impact Summit 2026

Patna, Feb 21 (IANS) Reacting to the shirtless protest by Youth Congress workers during the India AI Summit, the JD(U) on Saturday termed it the most disgraceful conduct by the Congress.

Speaking to IANS, Rajiv Ranjan said, “This was the most disgraceful conduct by the Congress. They have embarrassed the entire country. It is completely unacceptable. India is emerging as a major player in AI technology, and at a time when the country is participating in international alliances like Pax Silica and even hosting such events, the behaviour of Rahul Gandhi and his associates at the summit has disappointed the nation.”

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar added, “What is the justification for opposing the AI Summit? If our younger generation does not engage with new technologies, they will fall behind globally.”

Members of the Indian Youth Congress staged a dramatic protest inside Bharat Mandapam on Friday during the India AI Impact Summit 2026, raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government over alleged "unemployment, inflation and the reported India-US trade deal".

According to officials, several Youth Congress workers removed their shirts and shouted slogans, including “PM is compromised”, before security personnel intervened. The protesters were swiftly detained and taken away from the venue to prevent disruption of the high-profile international event attended by government officials, industry leaders and foreign delegates.

Shouting slogans, some of the party workers went topless and stood in front of an India AI Summit board, clicking pictures and attempting to create a ruckus.

The security personnel deployed there quickly acted and forced them out.

It was not known how the workers gained entry into the venue where thousands of people, including foreigners, were present.

The Youth Congress shared videos of their protest on their X handle.

BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Friday accused the Congress of bringing shame to all Indians after members of its youth wing staged the protest, saying the party’s “anarchic policies” would lead to its downfall.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also condemned the shirtless protest against the central government and the Indo-US trade deal, terming it highly disgraceful and deplorable.

The Congress on Friday defended the protest calling it their expression of anger against the Union government over a reported trade deal with the United States.

