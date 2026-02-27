MoS Shripad Naik inaugurates rooftop solar plant in Tripura; state to solarise all district HQs

Agartala, Feb 27 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for Power and New and Renewable Energy, Shripad Y. Naik, on Friday, inaugurated a 15-kilowatt grid-connected rooftop solar power plant at the Gomati District Magistrate's office in Tripura's state capital of Agartala, marking the formal launch of state's plan to solarise all district administrative headquarters.

With this initiative, the Tripura government has expanded its renewable energy push from residential rooftops to public institutions, aiming to bring all eight District Magistrate (DM) offices under solar-powered electricity generation.

The project is being implemented in line with the guidelines of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy under the "Solar Sankalp" initiative.

The execution of the project has been entrusted to the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL), the state's power utility.

Addressing the gathering, MoS Naik underscored that solar energy is poised to become a central pillar of India's future energy landscape.

He said that integrating government offices into the solar energy framework is not merely about reducing electricity expenditure, but about ushering in environmentally responsible governance.

According to the MoS Naik, Tripura's initiative represents a significant step in implementing the Union government's renewable energy vision at the grassroots administrative level.

Gomati is the first district in the state where the project has been commissioned.

According to the TSECL officials, rooftop solar plants with a combined capacity of 304 kilowatt will be installed across eight district magistrate offices in Tripura at an estimated cost of Rs 2.43 crore.

Apart from the 15-kilowatt installation in Gomati, solar plants are planned with capacities of 49 kilowatt in Sepahijala, 35 kilowatt in South Tripura, 90 kilowatt in North Tripura, 15 kilowatt in Khowai, 22 kilowatt in Unakoti, 25 kilowatt in Dhalai and 53 kilowatts in West Tripura.

Once operational, these systems are expected to meet a substantial share of each office's energy requirement through clean and renewable power.

Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath described the initiative as a forward-looking step in the state's energy policy.

Thanking MoS Shripad Naik for inaugurating the project, Minister Nath termed it a strong example of coordinated action between the Centre and the state.

He said that enabling government offices to generate their own electricity would significantly reduce recurring power expenditure while contributing to environmental protection.

The initiative, he added, reflects the state's commitment to long-term energy sustainability and fiscal prudence.

Extending the appeal to the public, the Minister urged citizens to take advantage of the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY) by installing rooftop solar panels in their homes.

Through net metering, households can potentially reduce their electricity bills substantially and even earn by exporting surplus power to the grid.

Minister Nath remarked that rooftops can become micro power stations in the emerging clean energy economy.

The grid-connected rooftop solar model allows electricity generated during the day to be consumed on-site, thereby reducing dependence on conventional supply.

Any surplus generation is fed back into the grid, ensuring cost savings, optimal energy utilisation and measurable reductions in carbon emissions.

Energy experts view the solarisation of administrative buildings as a practical step towards energy self-reliance, demonstrating how public infrastructure can lead by example in adopting clean energy solutions.

By converting unused rooftop space into productive energy assets, Tripura is reinforcing the message that renewable energy is no longer an alternative, but the foundation of tomorrow's power economy.

The inaugural programme at Udaipur in Gomati district was attended by Gomati District Magistrate Rinku Lather, TSECL Additional General Manager (Gomati) Nandita Das; and Sanjeeb Nandy Majumdar, the state's nodal officer for the PMSGMBY, along with engineers and senior officials associated with the project.

