MoS Shantanu Thakur backs Bengal Guv's report on Murshidabad violence, seeks enhanced security in state

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Union Minister of State and BJP leader Shantanu Thakur has come out in support of West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, who recently submitted a report to the Ministry of Home Affairs on the Murshidabad violence, emphasising that the law-and-order situation in West Bengal is alarming and could lead to serious consequences if not addressed in time.

Speaking to IANS, Thakur said, “The Honourable Governor has done the right thing. He reviewed the situation thoroughly and submitted his report based on what he observed. I believe his report is accurate. If West Bengal is not provided with adequate security now, the situation could worsen significantly in the coming days. We don’t want a repeat of 1946 or the Great Calcutta Killings.”

When asked about the possibility of President’s Rule being imposed in West Bengal, Thakur responded, “Such decisions are determined by the situation on the ground. If the circumstances demand it, the appropriate action will be taken.”

He also called for a clear and unbiased investigation into the violence in Murshidabad in which three people were killed.

“It is important to determine the actual truth. Only after knowing the facts will the common people understand whether this violence was incited by someone or if it occurred as a natural outcome of the Waqf Bill being passed,” he said.

On the international front, Thakur responded firmly to recent comments made by Pakistan's Defence Minister, who claimed that India might carry out a military strike across the Line of Control in Kashmir.

“This is not the India of 50 years ago. India has developed and is on track to become a 3 trillion economy, the second-largest in Asia. India will no longer tolerate the kind of actions Pakistan got away with in the past. The decisions taken by our Honourable Prime Minister are absolutely right, and the Government of India will continue to move forward with that vision,” Thakur asserted.

