MoS Sanjay Seth ceremonially flags in INSV Kaundinya after Oman visit

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for Defence, Sanjay Seth, on Monday, ceremonially flagged in the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Kaundinya in Mumbai Harbour, marking the successful completion of her maiden overseas voyage to the Sultanate of Oman, Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, an official said.

The flag-in at Mumbai marked the culmination of a landmark maritime heritage revival project and underscored India's continuing commitment to maritime outreach, cultural diplomacy and the preservation of traditional nautical craftsmanship, the official said in a statement.

The flag-in ceremony also signified the revival of INSV Kaundinya's historic return passage across the Arabian Sea, reaffirming India's enduring maritime heritage and India–Oman linkages across the Indian Ocean, the statement added.

INSV Kaundinya is a traditionally constructed stitched ship, built entirely using ancient Indian techniques in which wooden planks are hand-stitched together using coir rope and sealed with natural resins.

The vessel represents a revival of India's centuries-old maritime craftsmanship and reflects the nation's commitment to rediscovering and preserving its Indic knowledge systems, the statement said.

Conceptualised from a 5th century CE depiction in the Ajanta Caves and constructed under the supervision of the Indian Navy in collaboration with traditional artisans, the vessel embodies the fusion of traditional craftsmanship with modern naval engineering validation.

"INSV Kaundinya sailed from Porbandar on December 29, 2025, for Muscat, retracing ancient maritime routes once used by Indian mariners. She arrived at Port Sultan Qaboos on January 14, 2026, where she received a ceremonial welcome in the presence of Omani dignitaries and members of the Indian diaspora," the statement added.

"During her stay, the vessel was opened to visitors, serving as a floating symbol of maritime heritage and cultural diplomacy. The voyage significantly strengthened India–Oman linkages, rooted in millennia of trade in spices, textiles and frankincense, and reinforced shared seafaring traditions across the Arabian Sea," the statement said.

The expedition highlighted the Indian Navy's role not only as a maritime security provider but also as a custodian of India's civilisational maritime legacy.

Named after the legendary mariner Kaundinya, the vessel symbolises India's ancient tradition of oceanic navigation and outreach across the Indian Ocean.

Her successful voyage stands as a testament to the resilience of traditional maritime construction practices and the professionalism of her crew.

