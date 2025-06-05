MoS Harsh Malhotra to release 100-day report card of Delhi Assembly tomorrow

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Harsh Malhotra will release the 100-day report card of the Eighth Delhi Legislative Assembly in the presence of Speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday, an official said.

The report card has been prepared to document the milestones, decisions, and reforms to commemorate the Assembly’s achievements in its first 100 days, said the official in the Assembly secretariat.

Legislative Affairs Minister of the Delhi Government, Parvesh Verma and Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht will also be present at the event, he said.

Earlier, Speaker Gupta highlighted tabling of CAG reports, steps towards paperless functioning, solar power generation measures and restoration of parliamentary conventions in the Delhi Assembly as the legislature’s key achievements in its first 100 days, completed on Wednesday.

Gupta said that Rule 280 of the Rules of Procedure will be reviewed and amended to align with the practices of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, in accordance with the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021.

The review will also focus on simplifying legislative language and introducing gender-neutral terminology, reflecting the Assembly’s commitment to inclusivity, clarity, and equality in its operations.

He said a series of landmark reforms and achievements have been recorded in a short span of 100 days.

The publication will serve both as a historical record and a reaffirmation of the Assembly’s dedication to transparency, accountability, and reform-oriented governance, he said.

The Speaker said the Assembly has already conducted two full sessions -- an unprecedented move compared to the earlier practice of holding just one session per year.

In total, the House convened for 12 sittings and conducted business for 46 hours and 16 minutes, the longest legislative activity witnessed in the last 25 years, he said.

On several occasions, proceedings extended beyond regular hours, continuing until 7 p.m.

Importantly, the House is now being prorogued rather than adjourned sine die, indicating a shift towards a more structured and accountable legislative calendar, he said.

