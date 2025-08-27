MoS Bandi Sanjay urges Rajnath Singh to send helicopter for rescue in flood-hit Telangana

Hyderabad, Aug 27 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has requested Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to send a helicopter of the Indian Air Force to rescue people trapped in floods in Telangana’s Kamareddy and Sircilla districts.

Bandi Sanjay said he spoke to Rajnath Singh over the phone regarding the flood situation in Kamareddy and Sircilla, where around 30 people are trapped.

The Minister of State said he requested that a special Air Force helicopter be deployed for rescue.

Bandi Sanjay said the Defence Minister responded immediately and directed Defence officials at Hakimpet Air Force Station to send the helicopter.

The MoS said that the teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are also ready to work with the state government in the relief operations.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar earlier spoke to one of the five persons trapped in the flood water in Upper Maneru near Gambhiraopet in Rajanna Sircilla district.

The minister spoke to him over the phone and assured full support to rescue them.

Collector Sandeep Kumar Jha and SP Mahesh B. Gite said that essential food items were delivered using drones to those trapped.

These five men had gone to graze cattle but were stranded in floods. Rescue efforts were intensified with the deployment of a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team, while immediate food support was ensured through drone delivery.

Very heavy rains under the impact of a low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal triggered flash floods in Kamareddy and Medak districts on Wednesday.

Few towns and villages were submerged, while road and rail traffic between Hyderabad and Kamareddy came to a halt.

Flood water from overflowing rivulets, streams and lakes flooded highways, railway tracks, residential areas in towns and villages, trapping several people.

Farmers and workers were caught in overflowing streams at a few places and were waiting to be rescued. People in a few marooned villages have taken shelter on rooftops.

