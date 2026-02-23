MoS Bambhaniya highlights PM Modi’s development mantra, stresses tourism implementation in Nagaland

Kohima, Feb 23 (IANS) Union Minister of State (MoS) for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya on Monday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, special emphasis has been laid on the holistic development of the Northeast region.

Addressing officers in Dimapur after her two-day visit to various locations across Nagaland, the Minister said that she highlighted the Prime Minister’s mantra of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas” (everyone’s support, everyone’s development, everyone’s trust, everyone’s effort), underlining that development is a collective responsibility.

While interacting with officials, Bambhaniya said that the state has immense potential to emerge as a role model for development if all departments work together with commitment, coordination, and clearly defined targets.

During her visit, the Union Minister inspected health centres, Anganwadi centres, and Jal Jeevan Mission initiatives; interacted with self-help groups and women beneficiaries; visited fair price shops; and held meetings with village leaders, including chairpersons and councillors.

She appreciated the grassroots-level efforts and stressed the importance of taking government schemes beyond paperwork and ensuring their effective implementation at the village level so that benefits reach the intended beneficiaries.

The Union Minister noted that Nagaland’s natural beauty and rich cultural heritage, particularly the globally renowned Hornbill Festival, offer vast opportunities for tourism-led economic growth.

She said that tourism, if properly harnessed, can significantly improve the livelihoods of poor families and generate sustainable employment opportunities across the state.

Referring to Khonoma, widely known as a green village, Bambhaniya lauded the honesty, discipline, and strong community spirit of the people, stating that such examples inspire the entire nation.

She added that Nagaland’s values and environmental consciousness set a strong benchmark for sustainable development.

The Union Minister also emphasised the promotion of “Local for Local” and “Make in India”, encouraging people to support local products while empowering women, farmers, and youth.

She underlined the need to provide adequate platforms for skilled women and young entrepreneurs so that they can become self-reliant and contribute meaningfully to economic growth.

Stressing the importance of target-oriented work, Bambhaniya urged officials to set monthly and six-month goals to achieve tangible, measurable outcomes.

She further called upon all departments to clearly identify challenges and work in close coordination to address them effectively.

Expressing confidence in the state’s future, the Minister said that with unity, dedication, and proper implementation of government schemes, Nagaland can make a distinct mark in the country’s journey towards a developed India.

--IANS

sc/dan