MoS Athawale backs Budget in Rajya Sabha, takes poetic swipe at Kharge

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Thursday backed the Union Budget 2026 in the Rajya Sabha, delivering a characteristically poetic endorsement of the government's performance while taking a swipe at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and other Opposition leaders.

Read More

Participating in the discussion on the Union Budget, the Republican Party of India (RPI) leader, known for his signature rhyming style, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and used verse to counter the Opposition's criticism of the government's policies.

A sample from his speech that went viral read: “Bharat-US ka itna accha ho gaya deal, toh Kharge sahab aap ko kyun ho raha hai feel?” (India and the US have signed such a good deal, so Mr Kharge, why are you feeling upset?) The remark referred to the recent interim trade agreement, which has drawn criticism from the Congress-led Opposition over alleged compromises on national interests.

Continuing in a similar vein, Athawale recited: "Achha Budget dene ki jinke paas hai kala, unka naam hai Sitaraman Nirmala. Narendra Modi ji to kar rahe gareebon ko bhala, to Congress walon ka kyon dil jala?" (The one who has the art of delivering a good Budget is Nirmala Sitharaman. Narendra Modi is working for the welfare of the poor, so why do Congress members feel jealous?)

Athawale, speaking amid the ongoing Budget debate, said that while it is difficult to make adequate provisions for farmers and the poor, PM Modi-led government has succeeded in doing so. “It is difficult to make provisions for farmers, but Prime Minister Modi has done it,” he said, crediting the administration’s focus on inclusive growth.

He highlighted the allocation for his ministry, stating that the Budget for Social Justice and Empowerment now stands at Rs 1.98 lakh crore, describing it as a significant increase that reflects the government's commitment to welfare schemes for marginalised sections.

Contrasting the present dispensation with previous governments, Athawale remarked that there was once an attempt to “remove the poor, not poverty”, but under the current regime tangible progress was visible. He cited figures claiming that 25 crore people have been lifted out of poverty through targeted initiatives such as direct benefit transfers, housing schemes, sanitation drives and financial inclusion programmes.

Calling for unity, he said people from all backgrounds stand with the government and asserted that the Budget delivers justice to every segment of society. “This Budget seeks to give justice to all, so everyone should support it,” he said, appealing for bipartisan backing.

Athawale's humorous yet pointed remarks, delivered in his distinctive rhythmic style, drew laughter in the House amid otherwise sharp exchanges over allocations, state shares and broader economic policies.

--IANS

sktr/pgh