Mortal remains of Ratan Tata to be kept at NCPA lawns for public viewing, final rites at Worli Crematorium

Mumbai: The mortal remains of veteran industrialist Ratan Tata will be available for the public on Thursday at 10:30 am at the NCPA Lawns at Nariman Point in Mumbai to pay their last respects

As per a statement from Tata Trust, the mortal remains will be taken on its final journey at 4 pm.

"We will request the members of the public to enter NCPA Lawns from Gate 3 and the exit will be at Gate 2. There will be no parking available at the premises. At 4 pm, the mortal remains will embark on its final journey to the Prayer Hall at the Worli Crematorium, Dr E Moses Road, Worli for the final rites," the statement said.

Preparations are underway at NCPA; Nariman Point as mortal remains of Ratan Tata are to be brought here for the public to pay their last respects before the last rites

Marine Drive road is closed beyond the Oberoi hotel as the Police have cordoned off the road leading to NCPA Lawns.

Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons, passed away at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai aged 86 on Wednesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will attend the last rituals of the veteran industrialist on behalf of the Government of India.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Wednesday night that the last rites will be performed with full state honours.

According to an official statement from Maharashtra Chief Minister Office, the state government has has declared one day of mourning in respect of Ratan Tata.

"All government buildings will have the national flag at half-mast and no cultural or entertainment programme of the government will be held today. Ratan Tata's funeral will be conducted with all state honours," the CMO Maharashtra said.

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chief Ministers of almost every state have condoled the demise of Ratan Tata.

Rata Tata, born on December 28, 1937, in Mumbai, was the Chairman of Ratan Tata Trust and Dorabji Tata Trust, two of the largest private-sector-promoted philanthropic trusts in India. He was the Chairman of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group, from 1991 until his retirement in 2012. Then he was appointed Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons.

He was honoured with the country's second-highest civilian award, the Padma Vibhushan, in 2008.

—ANI