Morena SDM Arvind Mathur suspended after complaint of misconduct with woman: MP CM

Morena (Madhya Pradesh), Sep 19 (IANS) In a swift administrative action, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Arvind Mathur of Morena District in Madhya Pradesh has been suspended following allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards a woman during a public hearing.

The complaint was formally filed by Praveen, a local resident and social activist, prompting immediate scrutiny from district authorities.

The incident reportedly occurred earlier this week at the Sabalgarh SDM office, where the woman had approached Mathur with a grievance related to Economically Weaker Section certification delays.

State Chief Minister Mohan Yadav informed about the action taken by his government and wrote on his X handle that following serious allegations against Sabalgarh (Morena) SDM Arvind Mathur — pertaining to indecent behaviour towards a woman and unauthorised transfers of Patwaris — the officer has been ordered to be suspended with immediate effect.

Additionally, the Chambal Commissioner has been instructed to initiate disciplinary proceedings in the matter.

“There can be no compromise when it comes to maintaining the dignity and ethical standards of public service,” the Chief Minister wrote.

Eyewitnesses claim that the SDM responded with hostility and used language that was deemed unprofessional and threatening. The situation escalated when Mathur allegedly made remarks that violated the dignity of the complainant, leading to public outrage and calls for disciplinary action.

Praveen, who accompanied the woman and later filed the complaint, stated, “This kind of behaviour from a public servant is unacceptable. We expect our officials to uphold the law and treat citizens with respect, not intimidate them.”

The complaint was submitted to the Morena Collector’s office, backed by video footage circulating on social media that captured parts of the altercation.

The footage, which shows Mathur raising his voice and gesturing aggressively, sparked widespread condemnation from civil society groups and political leaders.

Former Union Minister Arun Yadav also weighed in, demanding strict action and calling the incident “a blot on the democratic process.”

Following Preliminary Enquiry and mounting public pressure, the General Administration Department (GAD) issued an order suspending SDM Mathur pending a full investigation.

A senior official from the district administration confirmed, “The suspension is a procedural step to ensure an impartial enquiry. We are committed to maintaining transparency and accountability.”

This is not the first time Mathur has faced criticism for his conduct. Previous complaints had surfaced regarding his abrasive handling of public grievances, though no formal action had been taken until now.

The woman involved in the incident has since received support from local advocacy groups, who are demanding institutional reforms to prevent such misconduct in future hearings.

Meanwhile, Praveen has vowed to continue his campaign for administrative accountability, stating, “This is just the beginning. We will not stop until justice is served.”

Also in a blatant violation of administrative protocol, SDM Mathur reportedly transferred several Patwaris despite explicit instructions from the District Collector prohibiting such actions.

The unauthorised transfers have raised serious concerns about procedural integrity and the misuse of authority within the Sabalgarh subdivision.

Sources within the district administration confirmed that Mathur bypassed standard approval channels, undermining the Collector’s directive and disrupting routine land revenue operations.

