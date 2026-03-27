More than 2.3 lakh families got land rights under Mission Basundhara: Assam CM Sarma

Guwahati, March 27 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said the state government has fulfilled its commitment to protect “Jati, Mati, Bheti” by ensuring land rights for indigenous people and carrying out eviction drives against encroachers.

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In a post on X, the Chief Minister asserted that land in Assam rightfully belongs to its people and not to encroachers, highlighting the government’s initiatives in land reforms and redistribution.

“Staying true to our promise of protecting ‘Jati, Mati, Bheti’, our government has not only freed up lands from the clutches of encroachers but also given indigenous people land rights for the first time since Independence. Assam’s lands are for its people, not for encroachers,” CM Sarma wrote.

He said the government’s flagship initiative, Mission Basundhara, has played a key role in granting land ownership rights to a large number of families across the state.

According to the Chief Minister, over 2.3 lakh families have become landowners under Mission Basundhara, marking what he described as a historic step towards securing land tenure for indigenous communities.

In addition, around 3.5 lakh tea garden families are being provided land pattas for “Tea Line” lands, further expanding access to land ownership.

CM Sarma also reiterated that the government’s eviction drives were aimed at reclaiming encroached land and ensuring its redistribution among eligible beneficiaries, particularly indigenous people.

The BJP government has consistently projected land rights and protection of indigenous identity as a key political plank, especially in the run-up to elections. The slogan “Jati, Mati, Bheti” has remained central to its outreach, emphasising identity, land, and cultural preservation.

Officials said the initiatives are expected to have a significant socio-economic impact by providing legal ownership and security to thousands of families who were previously without formal land titles.

The post comes amid heightened political activity in Assam, with land and identity issues continuing to dominate the electoral discourse ahead of the Assembly polls.

Polling for the 126-member Assembly will take place on April 9, with counting scheduled for May 4.

--IANS

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