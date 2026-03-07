More than 22,000 'Mandirs', 'Namghars' infrastructure upgraded in Assam: CM Sarma

Guwahati, March 7 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the state government has upgraded infrastructure at 22,923 'Mandirs' and 'Namghars' across the state as part of an initiative to strengthen centres of faith and community life.

Sharing the update on social media platform X, Sarma said that an investment of Rs 433 crore has been made to improve facilities at these religious institutions, which hold deep cultural and social significance in Assam.

"For us in Assam, Mandirs and Namghars are not just places of worship; they are the heart of our communities and the soul of our traditions," the Chief Minister wrote.

He added that the government's initiative aims to preserve and revitalise these sacred spaces while ensuring that they continue to serve as hubs of spiritual and cultural life for people across the state.

Namghars - traditional community prayer halls established under the Neo-Vaishnavite movement initiated by the 15th-century saint-reformer Srimanta Sankardeva - play a vital role in Assam's socio-religious life.

Apart from religious gatherings, they also function as centres for cultural activities, community discussions and social cohesion in villages and towns.

According to the Chief Minister, strengthening the infrastructure of Mandirs and Namghars is part of the government's broader effort to protect Assam's cultural heritage and reinforce the state's traditional institutions.

"By renewing and strengthening these sacred spaces, we are honouring the values passed down to us and ensuring that our faith, culture and way of life remain strong for generations to come," Sarma said.

Officials said that the development works include renovation of structures, improvement of basic facilities and support for maintenance to help these institutions continue serving local communities.

The initiative is being implemented across multiple districts, covering both rural and urban areas, with the aim of preserving Assam's rich religious and cultural traditions while improving access and infrastructure for devotees and community members.

The state government has in recent years taken several steps to support preservation of heritage sites and institutions linked to Assam's spiritual and cultural legacy.

