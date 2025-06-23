More Congress MLAs will raise their voice against Siddaramaiah govt: Yediyurappa

Bengaluru, June 23 (IANS) Responding to the development of Congress MLA Raju Kage raising his voice against the Siddaramaiah-led government, BJP Central Parliamentary Board member and former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said that more Congress MLAs will raise their voice against the ruling government.

Speaking to media persons on Monday at the BJP state headquarters, Jagannath Bhavan, he stated, "It’s not just Congress MLA Raju Kage—there are dozens more. One by one, they will start speaking out. Just wait and watch.”

Yediyurappa said, “Senior Congress MLA B.R. Patil has made serious allegations, stating that nothing moves in the housing department without paying bribes. He has even said that if the Chief Minister calls him, he will reveal the ground reality. We are concerned that the Chief Minister may try to silence B.R. Patil.”

“They have dared to file FIRs with false reasons even against respected personalities like Mohandas Pai. The government is trying to instil fear so that even senior leaders and non-political figures hesitate to speak against it. The government is attempting to create an atmosphere of emergency—this is being done by the Chief Minister, with step-by-step support from Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar,” Yediyurappa alleged, condemning the government's actions.

He further stated, “I will travel across the state and inform our party workers about all these developments. We are planning our future course of protest. I have already stated that I will be at the BJP office daily and will visit one district every week. As directed by our leaders, I will tour and raise awareness about the government's failures and corruption scandals in party worker meetings. Initially, we will not hold any public rallies,” he said in response to a question.

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra stated, “Corruption and plunder have become inseparable elements of the Congress administration.”

“Congress MLA Raju Kage openly expressed his outrage by exposing corruption in housing allotments in the state. MLA Kage said the unfortunate situation compelled him to consider resigning from his MLA post,” Vijayendra chided.

MLA B.R. Patil has exposed the sorry state of affairs in which even poor beneficiaries have to pay bribes to get housing allotments, thereby exposing the face of the government. The fact that fixed rates and percentages are being openly collected in government offices has been revealed by none other than the Revenue Minister himself, Vijayendra, stated.

The Congress government has become a curse to the state. While the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister try to downplay the BJP’s protests and the people’s outrage rallies, it is Congress’s own MLAs who are now answering them. On one hand, a silent cold war continues over the Chief Minister's post, and on the other, Congress legislators are rising in rebellion against a state government that is drowning in corruption and devoid of development. Amid all this, the plight of the common people has become unbearable, and it is clear that lawlessness is reigning across the state, he stated.

Leader of Opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanswamy, has alleged that the Congress government in the state is running a “marketplace of corruption.”

Speaking to the media at the BJP office, Jagannath Bhavan, on Monday, he said, “This is not the Congress that came to serve the people. This is a Congress that has come for business.” He recalled how, during the elections, the Congress accused the previous BJP government of being a “Pay CM” and running a “40 per cent commission” administration.

“Now the public is turning those accusations back at you with disgust. If the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister themselves resign instead of just the ministers, perhaps some positive change can be seen,” he remarked.

He further commented that with the Bihar elections approaching, the Congress leaders seem more focused on looting than governing.

“This is a thoroughly corrupt system,” he said. “Every single person is immersed in corruption. People are openly saying that Siddaramaiah himself is the most corrupt. Therefore, if you have any respect for good governance, and if even a shred of dignity and honour remains, you must resign immediately,” he demanded.

