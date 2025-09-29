Morale of workers boosted, say leaders ahead of Delhi BJP office inauguration

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Saptami during the Navratri festival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the new office of the Delhi BJP on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in the national capital.

The occasion marks a major milestone for the Delhi unit of the BJP, and top leaders have described it as a day of celebration and renewed strength for party workers.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta expressed her joy and called it a proud moment for BJP karyakartas.

“The construction of this office has boosted the morale of thousands of workers. I also extend my best wishes to all BJP workers, as their dream has now been fulfilled,” she said.

Echoing the sentiment, BJP Minister Ashish Sood said the new office is not just a building but a symbol of the party's commitment to its cadre.

“A havan puja was performed, and an inauguration ceremony will be held upon the arrival of the Prime Minister. The Bharatiya Janata Party, being a worker-based people’s organisation, considers its offices not only as centres for the growth and development of its karyakartas but also as places that inspire them to dedicate themselves to public service,” he stated.

BJP MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat also underlined the significance of the event, calling it a long-awaited and much-needed development.

“Today, the BJP has received a permanent office, a very important development, and this day comes at a time when the BJP is in power in Delhi,” she said.

Thousands of party workers are expected to attend the inauguration, along with BJP National President J.P. Nadda, senior leaders, Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs, councillors, and grassroots-level workers.

On Sunday, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said the moment is historic for the organisation.

“After years of functioning from temporary offices, the party now has its own space. This journey has been full of challenges but also remarkable. Every BJP worker is thankful to PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Party President J.P. Nadda,” he said.

Sachdeva noted that the foundation stone for the office was laid by J.P. Nadda on June 9, 2023, and that today’s inauguration is not just the opening of a building, but the realisation of a vision for a stronger organisation. He added that all 14 organisational districts of Delhi now have their own offices as part of the party’s expansion plan across the nation.

--IANS