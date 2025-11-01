Montha Cyclone affects political rallies in Bihar

Patna: The impact of Cyclone Montha has severely disrupted daily life as well as the election campaign in Bihar, with strong winds and rain continuing for the past three days.

On Friday, inclement weather prevented several prominent political leaders from flying their helicopters, leading to the cancellation of around 23 election rallies, and it is expected to continue on Saturday as well.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, BJP President J.P. Nadda, Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and actor-singer Pawan Singh, among others, had to cancel or defer their poll events on Friday.

Some leaders addressed the public via mobile phones instead of physically attending their scheduled meetings.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi’s rally in Saharsa on Saturday has been cancelled, and she went to Bachwara Assembly constituency by road to address an election rally.

The strong winds and heavy rain have also caused significant damage to Kharif crops, particularly paddy, across the state.

Farmers are worried that the standing crops may be badly hit during the harvest stage, potentially impacting yields.

According to the Meteorological Department, rain with thunder and strong winds is likely to continue in most districts on Saturday as well.

A heavy rainfall alert has been issued for parts of Araria, Kishanganj and Purnea.

Due to the continuous rainfall, both maximum and minimum temperatures fell across most cities on Saturday. Banka registered the highest maximum temperature at 27.4 degrees Celsius, while Valmiki Nagar recorded the lowest minimum at 20.6 degrees C.

The Met Department said the weather is expected to start improving from Sunday, with maximum temperatures likely to rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius over the next few days.

However, there may not be any significant change in minimum temperatures over the next five days, keeping a slight chill in mornings and evenings.

Waterlogging has been reported from several places, leading to traffic disruptions.

Power supply has also been affected in some areas, causing inconvenience to residents.

The administration has appealed to people to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.

The Met Office has advised caution until the weather clears. Clouds are likely to start thinning out from November 2, after which minimum temperatures may fall further, increasing the morning and evening chill.

