Monsoon showers reduce Tamil Nadu's power consumption

Chennai, Oct 23 (IANS) Heavy northeast monsoon rain have led to a sharp decline in Tamil Nadu's electricity consumption over the past week, prompting the Tamil Nadu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (TNPDCL) to reduce thermal power generation by nearly 50 per cent.

According to TNPDCL data, the state's overall power demand stood at 11,651 MW on Wednesday, considerably lower than the seasonal average of around 15,000 MW.

The dip in demand is attributed mainly to reduced use of air conditioners in urban areas and the decreased operation of irrigation motors in rural regions due to continuous rainfall.

In Chennai, the city's power demand dropped from 3,694 MW on October 13 to 2,659 MW by Tuesday - a fall of over 1,000 MW within a week.

Similar reductions have been recorded across the western and southern districts, where steady rains have lessened the requirement for agricultural pumping.

Reflecting the lower demand, the state’s thermal power plants generated only 2,037 MW on Wednesday, compared to their combined capacity of 4,320 MW.

Despite cloudy skies, solar generation remained steady at 1,679 MW, aided by intermittent spells of sunshine.

The state's overall power consumption is expected to remain subdued through the monsoon season. Meanwhile, TNPDCL has directed field staff and engineers to maintain strict safety measures during ongoing rain and restoration works.

All maintenance teams have been instructed to use appropriate protective gear and ensure that power lines are completely de-energised before carrying out any repairs.

The department has also appealed to the public to stay cautious near electrical infrastructure such as transformers, junction boxes, and poles during rain.

Citizens have been urged to report incidents of fallen trees or poles on power lines to local authorities or TNPDCL helplines for immediate action.

With steady rainfall cooling the weather across Tamil Nadu, the monsoon has not only revived water resources but also temporarily eased the state's energy load - bringing a seasonal slowdown in power consumption and a corresponding reduction in generation.

