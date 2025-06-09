Monsoon session of Bengal Assembly begins today, stormy debates expected over key issues

Kolkata, June 9 (IANS) The crucial Monsoon Session of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly begins Monday, and is expected to be stormy with heated debates anticipated on several contentious issues.

As per protocol, Monday's proceedings will commence with obituary references, following which the House will be adjourned for the day. Full-fledged legislative business is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, with the session set to continue for the next two weeks.

A major flashpoint is expected on Tuesday itself, as the BJP legislative team, led by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, plans to protest the omission of the term “Operation Sindoor” from a draft resolution.

The resolution, slated for discussion, aims to condemn the April 22 killing of 26 tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, and to commend the coordinated retaliatory efforts of Indian armed forces.

The BJP has objected strongly to the exclusion of the operation's name, arguing that “Operation Sindoor” symbolises the success of Indian forces in neutralising several terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir last month.

Another expected point of contention is the BJP’s move to bring up the communal violence in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district in April. The violence erupted during protests against the newly promulgated Waqf (Amendment) Act, and BJP legislators plan to introduce a motion addressing the law-and-order situation there.

Political observers also anticipate fierce debates over several other sensitive issues.

The controversy surrounding the newly inaugurated Lord Jagannath Temple in Digha, which has allegedly been modeled after the revered Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, may be a major issue.

The recent police crackdown on protesting teachers who lost their jobs following a Supreme Court verdict in April, despite reportedly being “untainted” by corruption, is also likely to be debated.

In addition to these debates, regular committee discussions are also scheduled.

On June 11, the House will deliberate on the first report of the Standing Committee on Irrigation, Waterways, and Water Resources Investigation & Development.

On June 12, discussions will be held on the fourth report of the Standing Committee on Public Works and Public Health Engineering.

