Monsoon arrives early in Rajasthan; rainfall in most places of the state

Jaipur, June 18 (IANS) Monsoon made an early arrival in Rajasthan on Wednesday -- seven days ahead of its expected schedule. Traditionally, the monsoon reaches the state around June 25, but this year it arrived on June 18 -- marking the first early arrival in the last three years.

The last time the monsoon hit the state this early was on June 18 in 2021.

In recent years, the onset of monsoon occurred on June 30 in 2022 and June 25 in both 2023 and 2024, said officials.

Over the past 25 years, the earliest recorded monsoon arrival in Rajasthan was on June 13, 2001. It arrived on June 15 in 2013, June 17 in 2004, and June 18 in 2021.

Other notable dates include June 19 (2003), June 22 (2011 and 2016), June 23 (2015), June 24 (2020), June 25 (2023 and 2024), June 26 (2002, 2005, and 2018), June 27 (2017), June 29 (2006), and June 30 (2022).

On the other hand, the latest arrival occurred on July 15 in both 2007 and 2019.

Delayed arrivals were also recorded on July 10 (2008), July 5 (2012), and July 3 (2009, 2010, and 2014).

In 2019, the monsoon reached on July 2. This year, the monsoon has already covered more than half of Rajasthan on the first day itself.

According to Radheshyam Sharma, Director of the Meteorological Center in Jaipur, the monsoon has advanced into all districts of Udaipur and Kota divisions and into parts of Jodhpur, Ajmer, Jaipur, and Bharatpur divisions.

In the last 24 hours, moderate to heavy rainfall has been recorded across various regions, with some places experiencing very heavy showers.

The highest rainfall in eastern Rajasthan was recorded in Kaman (Bharatpur) with 101 mm, while Raniwada (Jalore) in western Rajasthan recorded 84 mm.

A low-pressure area has also formed over central Rajasthan, which is expected to boost monsoon activity, especially in the eastern parts of the state over the next two days.

The Meteorological Department has predicted a good monsoon this year, raising hopes for above-normal rainfall that could greatly benefit agriculture and help improve water reserves across the state.

--IANS

arc/pgh