"Moment of immense joy, pride... for all Indians": BJPs CR Kesavan hails PM Modi's Kuwait award as historic recognition

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 23 (ANI): BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan on Monday hailed the conferral of Kuwait's highest civilian honour on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a historic moment for India, describing it as a "moment of immense joy, pride, and honour for all Indians."

Speaking to ANI, the BJP spokesperson said, "We are very fortunate to have PM Narendra Modi lead and guide our nation at this crucial juncture of history. It is perhaps the first time an Indian head of state or Indian PM is being conferred with this illustrious distinction of Kuwait, and it was a moment of immense joy, pride, and honour for all Indians. The PM dedicated this award to the country."

Meanwhile, earlier on Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also hailed the conferment of the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order, Kuwait's highest civilian honour, on Prime Minister Modi by the Emir of Kuwait. Jaishankar emphasized that the honour recognizes PM Modi's leadership in strengthening India's ties with the Gulf region.

Sharing a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "The conferment of the Mubarak Al-Kabeer Order by His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, on PM Shri @narendramodi is a proud moment for all Indians." He added, "The award highlights historic ties and people-to-people relations between India and Kuwait. The honour recognises the Prime Minister's steadfast commitment and leadership in strengthening linkages with the Gulf region, showcasing the depth of India-Kuwait's historic ties."

PM Modi was honoured with Kuwait's highest civilian award, 'The Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer', by the Emir of Kuwait. The 'Order of Mubarak Al-Kabeer' is awarded to heads of state, foreign sovereigns, and members of foreign royal families.

PM Modi concluded his two-day official visit to Kuwait and departed for New Delhi on Sunday evening. Visiting Kuwait at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Emir of the State of Kuwait, PM Modi held multiple engagements and discussions to further deepen India-Kuwait ties.

PM Modi also interacted with Kuwaiti social media influencers who promote Yoga in the Gulf nation. He discussed cooperation in key sectors such as pharmaceuticals, IT, FinTech, and security with the Emir of Kuwait. Both leaders agreed to elevate the bilateral relationship to a 'Strategic Partnership.'

The leaders recalled the strong historical and friendly ties between the two countries and reaffirmed their full commitment to further expanding and deepening bilateral cooperation.

Sharing a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Excellent meeting with His Highness the Amir of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. We discussed cooperation in key sectors like pharmaceuticals, IT, FinTech, Infrastructure, and security. In line with the close ties between our nations, we have elevated our partnership to a strategic one, and I am optimistic that our friendship will flourish even more in the times to come."

Notably, this was the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years. (ANI)

