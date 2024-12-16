Moldova Dy PM Mihail Popsoi's India Visit: Strengthening Bilateral Relations

New Delhi: Mihail Popsoi, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Moldova, completed an official visit to India from December 15-16, 2024, at the invitation of India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, an official press release by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated.

This visit marked a significant step in enhancing the bilateral ties between the two nations.

On December 15, the two ministers jointly inaugurated the newly opened Embassy of the Republic of Moldova in New Delhi, underscoring the growing diplomatic relations between the countries.

The visit included comprehensive discussions on the full range of India-Moldova relations, spanning political, trade, cultural, and people-to-people exchanges. The ministers also addressed various regional and international issues of mutual interest, stated the press release.

In a key development, the ministers signed a Declaration of Intent to establish a Migration and Mobility Partnership between the two countries. The partnership aims to facilitate cooperation in areas such as labor migration and mutual recognition of qualifications.

Additionally, Moldova committed to joining the International Solar Alliance (ISA) by signing the Framework Agreement during the visit. Another major achievement was the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service, Ministry of External Affairs of India, and the Diplomatic Institute of Moldova.

The MoU is aimed at fostering greater collaboration in diplomat training, enhancing the bilateral diplomatic ties.

India and Moldova share friendly and cordial relations, with ongoing cooperation in multilateral forums. The two countries regularly exchange views on issues of mutual importance, further strengthening their partnership.

The Indian community in Moldova, particularly the 850 medical students, plays a significant role in bolstering the people-to-people ties between the two nations. The Indo-Mold Business & Cultural Organisation (IMBCO), established in 2017, is also active in fostering social and commercial connections.

India recognised Moldova on December 28, 1991, and diplomatic relations were officially established on March 20, 1992. Moldova has supported India in various multilateral platforms and both countries continue to collaborate effectively. (ANI)