Mohan Yadav to review MP govt's performance

Bhopal, Nov 25 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will hold special meetings to assess the performance of his government, which will complete two years next month.

The Chief Minister shared this information with the Council of Ministers before the weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, according to senior BJP leader and state Urban and Housing Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayavargiya.

The minister said that special review meetings will be held between December 1 and 5.

The Winter Session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly will also start from December 1.

He shared that senior officials from all departments have been asked to make a list of works completed during the past two years.

After reviewing the progress in the two years, a roadmap will be prepared for the state's development for the next two years.

For this purpose, the next (special) Cabinet meeting will be held in Khajuraho, Vijayvargiya said.

"Chief Minister Mohan Yadav shared that the next Cabinet meeting will be held in Khajuraho. In that meeting, the Council of Ministers will discuss the roadmap for the progress of Madhya Pradesh in the next two years," the Minister said while briefing about the Cabinet's decision.

Sources told IANS that the ministers handling the departments have also been asked to ensure their presence in the special review meetings.

Apart from the Ministers, MLAs of the ruling BJP have also been asked to prepare a list of works done in their respective Assembly seats.

Notably, the BJP returned to power, securing 163 out of 230 seats in the 2023 state Assembly elections, and Chief Minister Yadav assumed office on December 13.

The BJP has been in power in Madhya Pradesh since 2003, except for the 18-month tenure of Congress leader Kamal Nath-led Congress government in 2018-19.

The Congress could win only 66 seats in the 2023 polls, compared to 114 in the 2018 elections.

