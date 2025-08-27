Mohan Bhagwat stresses ‘Swadeshi’ as key to self-reliant India amid global pressures

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday underscored the importance of Swadeshi and Aatmanirbharta (self-reliance), calling them central to India’s future strength.

Speaking at the RSS centenary lecture series – '100 Years of Sangh’s Journey: New Horizons' at Vigyan Bhavan, Delhi, he said India must build an economy that engages with the world on its own terms, free from external pressure.

“Aatmanirbharata or Swadeshi is important. Being self-reliant does not mean stopping imports. The world moves because it is interdependent. Export-import will continue, but there should be no pressure on it. Swadeshi means not importing goods we already have or can easily manufacture. Bringing outside goods hurts local vendors,” Bhagwat said.

His remarks came on the same day US President Donald Trump’s steep 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods took effect. Linking his call to current global challenges, Bhagwat stressed that “true Swadeshi” is about voluntary global engagement, not compulsion. The RSS chief also reflected on India’s ethos of restraint and inclusivity.

“Bharat has always exercised restraint, overlooking its own losses. Even when harmed, it has offered help, even to those who caused harm. Individual ego creates enmity, but beyond that ego lies Hindustan,” he said.

Bhagwat highlighted that diversity and different ideologies must not become causes of division.

“After seeing someone, if their caste comes to our mind, this is problematic, and this will have to go. Water, crematorium, and temple are for everyone. There should be no discrimination among them,” he noted.

Emphasising Hindu thought rooted in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (world is one family), Bhagwat said the Sangh seeks no credit for its work but wants Indian society to take the country to a level that can influence global change.

He also praised the role of RSS shakhas abroad in shaping three generations of Hindus through discipline, family values, and community service.

