Mohan Bhagwat Links India's Tradition and Independence to Ram Mandir

Indore: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) supremo Mohan Bhagwat on Monday said that the tradition of the country was one which started from Lord Ram, Krishna and Shiva. He said that Indian gained its true Independence on the day Ram temple was consecrated.

"What is our tradition of 5000 years? The one which started from Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva," Bhagwat said while addressing a gathering at an event in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, adding, "The true independence of India, which had faced many centuries of persecution, was established on the day of Ram Temple's 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. India had gained independence but it was not established."

Taking a dig at those who claim that the livelihood of people is more important than temples, he further said that the path to the livelihood of people in India is through the doors of Ram temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. Bhagwat said that slogans like "Gareebi Hatao" and ideologies like socialism didn't help people with their livelihood. The entire movement was carried out for the awakening of India itself, he added.

"There was a movement for the awakening of our own. In the meetings, college students used to ask questions like why did you build temples leaving the concern for people's livelihood. Someone must have told them to ask this. So I used to tell them that it is the decade of the 80s, we got independence in 1947, Israel and Japan started with us and they reached great heights. We used to worry about people's livelihoods all the time. We talked about socialism and gave slogans like 'Gareebi Hatao' but did it help? The path to livelihood of India also goes through Shri Ram Temple. Keep this in mind. So this entire movement was for the awakening of India's self..." the RSS chief said. (ANI)