Mohan Bhagwat arrives in Jodhpur to attend all-India coordination meeting

Jaipur, Sep 1 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat reached Jodhpur on Monday for an eight-day visit. From the airport, he went directly to the Adarsh Defence Sports Academy in Lal Sagar, where he was welcomed with a traditional tilak.

Jodhpur is hosting the All India Coordination Meeting of the Sangh from 5 to 7 September 2025. National office bearers from 32 RSS-inspired organisations will participate in this annual event.

The meeting is being held on the dates of Bhadrapada Shukla Trayodashi, Chaturdashi, and Purnima of Vikram Samvat 2082. Last year, the coordination meeting was organised in Palakkad, Kerala, said Hardayal Verma, Prant Sarsanghchalak, Jodhpur Prant.

According to Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of the RSS, the participating organisations will present their assessments of the socio-political situation based on field experiences.

The discussions will cover key issues of national unity, security, and social harmony. Efforts will also be made to strengthen mutual coordination among organisations. The meeting will include a collective review of significant recent events, along with presentations on ongoing projects, achievements, and future strategies.

Deliberations are also expected on the joint participation of various organisations in the upcoming Sangh Shatabdi (RSS centenary) programs.

RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, all six co-Sarkaryavahs, and senior RSS officials will take part.

Alongside them, national presidents, general secretaries, and organisational heads of 32 Sangh-inspired organisations - including Rashtriya Sevika Samiti, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Bharatiya Janata Party, Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, Vidya Bharati, and Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh - will also attend.

These organisations, working in diverse sectors of social life, aim to bring constructive change through democratic methods while aligning with the Sangh’s vision. The Jodhpur meeting is expected to shape coordinated strategies for the coming year.

